UP: Man dies in road accident day before sister's engagement, kin injured

Amethi (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A day of celebration turned into a tragedy for a family here after a 22-year-old man died in a road accident on Saturday, a day before his sister's engagement ceremony.

Ravi Kumar (22), from Hakim Ka Purwa in the Jais area, was returning after picking up his relative, when his motorcycle rammed into a parked truck on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur Highway, police said.

The accident occurred near the Gauriganj area. Ravi died on the spot while his relative was severely injured, they added.

Ravi's sister's engagement ceremony was scheduled for Sunday, for which the family was busy preparing.

Circle Officer (Gauriganj) Akhilesh Verma said that the body of has been sent for post-mortem and the injured is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Rae Bareli.