UP: Man dies in road accident in Bulandshahr; family suspects murder

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old man who was travelling on his motorcycle died in an alleged road accident here, police said on Friday.

However, the deceased's family members expressed suspicion of murder and blocked the Anupshahr-Aligarh road in protest, they said, adding that based on this, police have detained some individuals for questioning.

According to the police, the body of Binnami alias Gangasharan, 50, was found on Friday in the Chhatari area of the district.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said, on Friday, police received information about the death of a man travelling on his motorcycle in a road accident near Budhasi village on the Anupshahr-Aligarh road.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem, Singh said.

The SP said that the family members of the deceased arrived at the scene and expressed their anger, but they were calmed down.

The family members have expressed a suspicion of murder, and based on this, police detained some individuals for questioning, he said.