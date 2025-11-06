UP man dies in RPF custody, family alleges murder

Gonda (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances while in the custody of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) here, with family members alleging that he was tortured during interrogation.

The man, Sanjay Sonkar from Kinki village, was detained by RPF on Tuesday for questioning in a theft case. Family members alleged that RPF personnel beat him and gave him electric shocks during interrogation. He was later taken to Gonda Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

His relatives also accused RPF officers of leaving the body in the mortuary without informing them.

RPF Assistant Security Commissioner Mahendra Prasad Dubey said Sanjay's condition worsened during questioning and the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Based on a complaint by his brother, police have filed a murder case against two RPF sub-inspectors, a constable, and others. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ