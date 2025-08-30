UP: Man dies of electrocution after coming in contact with cooler

New Update
Etawah (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A man died of electrocution after coming in contact with a cooler in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Saturday.
Kalmesh Kumar alias Kanhaiya (23) started writhing in pain immediately after he touched the electrical appliance in a house in Udhannapura village, SHO Vikram Singh Chauhan said.
Family members rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.