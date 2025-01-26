UP: Man dies of pesticide poisoning in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly died of pesticide poisoning in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjana Sachan said Kanhaiya, from Mahavan town, had gone to spray pesticides in the agricultural fields on Saturday.

Upon returning home, he sat to eat without washing his hands, despite his wife's advice. He reportedly dismissed her concern, saying it would not cause any harm, the officer said.

Shortly after eating, Kanhaiya began feeling drowsy, and his condition deteriorated rapidly, Sachan said.

He was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

The body has been handed to the family after conducting a post mortem, the officer added.