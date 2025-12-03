UP: Man dies, wife and daughter injured in house fire in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died while his wife and daughter were injured after a fire broke out at their house in the Rajapur area of Prayagraj on Wednesday, officials said.

DCP (City) Manish Shandilya said the police received information about the blaze early in the morning, after which a team reached the spot and started rescue work.

Ajay Anand alias Ritik died after sustaining severe burn injuries. His wife and daughter were injured and are undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, he said.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, the officer said.