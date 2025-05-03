UP: Man dismantles tomb at his home in Pilibhit after complaint by right-wing outfit

Pilibhit (UP), May 2 (PTI) A Hindu man on Friday voluntarily dismantled a tomb constructed inside his residence under the Bilsanda police station area here, officials said.

The action followed the intervention of local police, who acted on a complaint filed by the Rashtriya Yogi Sena, a local right-wing outfit.

Local SHO Siddhant Sharma said that acting on the complaint, a police team persuaded the man identified as Dheeraj to remove the structure on Friday.

According to police sources, Dheeraj reportedly came into contact with some people from another community and subsequently erected the tomb inside his residence.

It was alleged that Dheeraj was also influencing the other villagers for religious conversion. PTI COR CDN ARI