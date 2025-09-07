UP: Man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man drowned here on Sunday during idol immersion on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, police said.

According to police, his body was recovered after two hours of effort.

Police said Amit, a resident of Sadabad area of Hathras district, had reached Mauja Musadpur Ghat in Mathura with others from the village for the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idol in the Yamuna river.

After immersion of the idol, the villagers entered the river to take a bath.

Circle Officer Mahavan Sanjeev Kumar Rai said that Amit who was also bathing in the river, ventured into deep waters and started drowning.

Upon receiving information from locals divers reached the scene and started a search.

He was taken to multiple hospitals but doctors declared him brought dead, police added.