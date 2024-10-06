UP man drowns in pond, divers recover body after 4 hours

Etawah (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old man was fished out of a pond after a four-hour operation in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Ursahar police station area around 2 pm, Station House Officer (SHO) Mansoor Ahmed said.

The SHO said the victim was identified as Mithun Kumar, a resident of the town, who went into the pond to take a bath.

Villagers working near the pond noticed him missing for long and spotted his belongings on the shore. They then alerted his family and the authorities, Ahmed said.

A search and rescue operation was launched, involving police officers and divers, he added.

After four hours of intensive effort, the divers were able to recover Kumar's body from the pond, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.