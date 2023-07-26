UP man drowns in river in U'khand

Kotdwar, Jul 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor drowned in the Khoh River here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Ravi Prajapati, a resident of Najibabad area in Bijnor, had come along with four of his friends to Kotdwar.

He went alone to bathe in the Khoh River around 1.5 km from Kotdwar, the emergency operation centre here said.

The strong currents of the swollen river seem to have swept him away, it said.

Prajapati's body was recovered from the river one-and-a-half hours after the incident, it said. PTI COR ALM NB NB