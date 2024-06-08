UP man drowns in Yamuna in U'khand's Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 8 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh drowned on Saturday while bathing in the Yamuna river near the Osho Ashram here, police said.

The police identified the victim as Mrinal (19), a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Assistant Sub Inspector Suresh Tomar, Mrinal slipped and fell into the river while bathing and was swept away by its strong currents.

SDRF personnel quickly pulled him out of the river in an unconscious state as he had not gone too far, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.