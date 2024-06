Mathura (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 21-year-old man drowned in river Yamuna on Sunday while taking a bath, police said.

The deceased was identified as Salman (21), a resident of Ganesh Tila area, police said.

According to police, Salman had gone to take a bath in Yamuna river when he slipped into deep waters and drowned.

His body was recovered, they said.