UP: Man duped of Rs 42 lakh in insurance fraud in Amethi; FIR registered

Amethi, Feb 17 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR after a case of cheating involving Rs 42 lakh came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, Ram Milan, a resident of Byoremahu village under the Shukul Bazar police station limits, lodged a complaint stating that he had purchased an insurance policy from a private company registered in Delhi on March 20, 2014.

Two years later, the agent concerned died, following which he faced difficulties in depositing instalments, the complaint said.

Around 2021, nearly seven years later, Ram Milan allegedly received a call from a person identifying himself as Rahul Jain, who told him that the policy amount had grown to approximately Rs 25 lakh and would be released after the payment of certain taxes.

Ram Milan alleged that he continued to transfer money to the bank account provided by the accused, and the total amount sent over time reached about Rs 42 lakh.

The last payment of Rs 1.94 lakh was made on August 6, 2025, the complaint said.

It alleged that the accused initially avoided contact on the pretext of illness before switching his phone off.

The complainant said he did not receive any payout and that all transactions were made through real-time gross settlement (RTGS).

Shukul Bazar SHO Vivek Verma said police have launched a probe after registering an FIR against Rahul Jain under the relevant provisions of law.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gyanendra Kumar Singh, said awareness drives are being conducted to protect people from cybercrime and advised the public to remain vigilant.

Despite repeated advisories, people fall prey to such gangs in their attempt to make quick money and end up losing their savings, Singh said, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest. PTI COR KIS ARI