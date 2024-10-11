UP: Man electrocuted while fixing light at pandal in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was electrocuted to death while fixing a light at a Durga Puja pandal here, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Pure Tiwari village in the Munshiganj area of the district, they said.

"Dhruv Raj Yadav, a resident of Sapaha Naurepur, worked at a lighthouse. He came in contact with electric current while repairing a halogen light late at night in the Durga Pandal set up in Pure Tiwari village," a local police official said.

"The people present on the spot took him to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where after examination, the doctors declared him dead," the official said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.