UP: Man electrocuted; woman's body found in river in Amethi

Amethi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died of electrocution on Wednesday when he was working on the switchboard at his home, and in another incident, a woman's body was found in a river, police said.

Ranjit Singh from Kolwa village was electrocuted while removing the connection of a fan, Sangrampur Police Station in-charge Ish Narayan Mishra said.

In the other incident, a 45-year-old woman, identified as Geeta Devi, a resident of Visheshwarganj market, was found floating in the Malti River, he said.

Geeta Devi had gone to the river to defecate, according to police.

Both bodies were sent for post mortem, they said.