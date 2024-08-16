UP: Man ends life by jumping into Yamuna

Noida, Aug 8 (PTI) A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumped into the Yamuna river from Okhla Barrage here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Deepak Chauhan, from Delhi's Ali village, jumped into the river in the presence of his sister and brother-in-law, they said.

Chauhan's sister and brother-in-law tried convincing him to not jump but he did not agree and ended his life, Sector-126 station in-charge Bhupendra Baliyan said.

The body was recovered from the river with the help of divers on Thursday, he said, adding that efforts are underway to find the reason for the alleged suicide. PTI COR OZ NB