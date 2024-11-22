UP: Man externed for six months from Meerut days before wedding

Meerut (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Police have externed a man for six months from Meerut district, two days before his wedding here, officials said on Friday.

Externment is the prohibition of a prisoner from residing in any specified area or locality for a specified period.

According to police, the district administration confirmed the order on Friday. Following this, a police team arrived at Salman's house with the official notice of action.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh said that Salman, a resident of Ismail Nagar in the Kotwali area, is a known criminal with over a dozen cases against him. These include charges of extortion, murder, and attempted murder.

Singh added that "Salman is the leader of a notorious gang and had previously been reported by the police for his criminal activities." Following a hearing under the Goonda Act, the Additional District Magistrate (City) issued the externment order on Thursday, expelling Salman from the district for six months.

ASP Singh further clarified that the police had dispatched a team to Salman's residence to ensure compliance with the order.

"Salman is now prohibited from entering the entire Meerut district for the next six months. This order will be enforced with full authority," Singh stated.

However, the timing of the externement has created a predicament for Salman's family. His nikah is scheduled to take place in Secunderabad, Bulandshahr, on November 23, and the wedding reception is planned for November 26 in Meerut.

According to family members, wedding preparations were already in full swing when they received the notice.

"The wedding cards have been distributed and all relatives have arrived. We had already booked a marriage hall for the reception and everything was set for the big day," Salman's kin said.

Salman had recently been released on bail after spending time in jail and his family had planned the wedding in Secunderabad following his release.

The sudden externment order has caused distress, with the family now facing the challenge of dealing with the legal restrictions days before the wedding. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG