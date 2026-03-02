UP: Man fatally attacks four of family with axe over money dispute

Bahraich (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked to death his parents, grandmother and sister following a dispute over money in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Ramgaon hamlet of Basantpur Rudal village in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The accused also attacked his elder brother and also hit himself with a brick.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters that Gurudev lodged a written complaint that he found his younger brother Nirankar (30) quarrelling with his father over money received from sale of land and jewellery.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly attacked family members with an axe, causing fatal injuries to his parents, grandmother and sister, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Badlu Ram (60), his wife Sanju Devi (56), daughter Parvati (about 42), and Sitala (80).

Gurudev stated that the accused also struck him with the axe with an intent to kill.

During the incident, the accused also struck himself with a brick multiple times, injuring himself.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Nirankar.

Police took the accused into custody from the spot and admitted him to District Hospital Bahraich. He was later referred to Lucknow due to his critical condition.

The bodies were sent for postmortem after inquest proceedings, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accused was angry over not getting money from the sale of land, officials said.

Circle Officer, Nanpara, Pahup Kumar Singh said the blood-stained axe used in the crime has been recovered.