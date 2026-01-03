UP: Man, father sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020 dowry death case

Bulandshahr(UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man and his father to life imprisonment in a dowry death case and imposed a fine of Rs 19,000 each of the convicts, a prosecutor said on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Khurja) Dilip Kumar Sachan convicted Nawaz Sharif and his father Banne Khan for the murder of Mahjabeen, who was married to Nawaz Sharif in 2017, government prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar said.

According to the prosecution, Mahjabeen's father Iqbal, a resident of Hapur district, had lodged a complaint at Khurja Dehat police station on September 29, 2020, alleging that despite giving a motorcycle, jewellery and Rs 50,000 at the time of marriage, his daughter was harassed for additional dowry by her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law Shahana.

The accused allegedly assaulted Mahjabeen repeatedly over dowry and strangled her to death on the night of September 26, 2020, the prosecutor said.

Shahana has since died, Sanjeev Kumar added.