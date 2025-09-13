UP man files FIR over elephant theft in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Ranchi, Sep 13 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh has filed a police complaint of elephant theft in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, officials said on Saturday.

The female elephant, which was on its way to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh from Ranchi, was allegedly stolen in Palamu, according to the complaint, they said.

“A person named Narendra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, lodged the complaint on Friday,” Sadar police station in-charge Lalji told PTI.

“The elephant and the mahout were reported missing from Jorkat area of Palamu. After finding no trace of the animal, he filed the complaint and submitted the license number of the elephant,” he said.

Medininagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Satyam Kumar told PTI that after facing fodder shortage in Palamu, the owner brought the elephant to Ranchi.

“He then handed it over to a mahout in Palamu. The mahout went missing with the animal thereafter. The forest range officer has been sent to the Sadar police station to get more details,” he said. PTI SAN RBT