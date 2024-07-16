UP: Man flees police station, later found dead; 4 cops suspended

Banda (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Four police personnel have been suspended and an FIR was lodged against them after a man fled from a police station and was later found dead on railway tracks in Chitrakoot district, officials said on Tuesday.

Anshu (27) was brought to the Manikpur police station on Sunday evening for allegedly creating a ruckus in an inebriated state during a Moharram procession, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.

CCTV footage of the police station revealed that Anshu was brought there on an e-rickshaw at 7 pm on Sunday. Within nine minutes, he was seen running outside, he said.

According to the SP, the personnel at the police station made no immediate effort to try and find the youth, exposing their laxity in duty.

Later the body of the youth was found on the railway tracks nearby, he said.

SHO Vinod Shukla, head constable Veer Singh, and constables Pramod Paswan and Ankit Rajput have been suspended, the SP said, adding an FIR has also been lodged against them. PTI COR ABN NSD NSD