UP: Man found dead in Amethi canal, identity yet to be ascertained

Amethi (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in the canal in the Jamo area of Amethi district on Monday, police said.

After local villagers informed the police that the body of an unidentified person was stuck in Sharda Sahayak Canal, Branch-49, near Bandhwa village, a team reached the spot and retrieved the corpse, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased, Jamo Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Singh said.

The deceased is estimated to be around 50 to 55 years old. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, the officer added.