UP: Man found dead in car, liquor bottle recovered near body

Jhansi (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) The dead body of a man was found inside a car in Mauranipur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, police said on Sunday.

Mauranipur Circle Officer Ramveer Singh said police received information on Saturday about an abandoned car parked near Bariyabair crossing on Khajuraho Road.

Upon inspection, a man in his 30s was found dead on the driver's seat and an empty liquor bottle was also recovered from the car, which was locked, Singh said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the youth may have died due to suffocation inside the closed vehicle, the officer said.

With the help of the car’s registration number, the police identified the deceased as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Dabra, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

According to Jaspreet's family, he left home following a domestic dispute. However, how he reached Khajuraho road, about 150 kilometers away from his home, remains under investigation, the official said.