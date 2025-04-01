UP: Man found dead in drain, pouches of liquor recovered near body

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old man was recovered from a drain near a forest area here, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the deceased, identified as Tejpal, a resident of Kalsia, was found near a forest area close to a highway.

"Passersby noticed the body and informed Behat police, following which officers reached the spot and retrieved it from the drain," Jain said.

The police said they recovered pouches containing liquor and packets of snacks near the body, indicating possible alcohol consumption before the incident.

"Tejpal used to collect and sell empty bottles to buy liquor," Jain added.

Jain said preliminary findings suggest that Tejpal may have fallen into the drain while intoxicated, leading to his death. The deceased's family was initially unwilling to allow a post-mortem, but the police have sent the body for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

"The post-mortem report will confirm the reason behind his death," Jain said.