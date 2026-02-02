UP: Man found dead in field with throat slit in Mau; murder suspected

Mau (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit and injuries on his arms and legs, in a field in Sarailakhansi area here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the body was spotted by women working in the fields near Gartholi village, who raised an alarm after noticing the blood-soaked corpse. Soon, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot, following which police teams rushed to the area and began an investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Shivvachan Kumar (54). "He had left his house on Sunday evening for some work but did not return. His body was found in the field this afternoon," he said.

Preliminary examination revealed the man's throat had been slit and there were injury marks on his hands and legs, the ASP said, adding, "The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination. Police teams have been formed and efforts are on to identify and trace the assailants." Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.