UP: Man found dead in forest area in Banda, murder suspected

Banda (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) An unidentified man was found dead in a forest area here in Uttar Pradesh, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder due to the injury marks found on the body, an official said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (Naraini) Krishan Kant Tripathi said injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon were found on the body, indicating that the man was killed and his body dumped in the forest.

The man is estimated to be around 45 years old. His body was found in the forest near Jamwara village.

Tripathi said efforts were made to establish the identity of the man in nearby villages, but they have so far found nothing.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for identification and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY