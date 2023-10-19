UP: Man found dead in Sambhal, police book his son for murder

Sambhal (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A man was found dead in a village farm here, and his son has been booked for the alleged murder, police said on Thursday.

The murder case against the son was filed based on a complaint by the victim's family, they said. The body was recovered from a farm in Bharkauli village late on Wednesday evening, they added.

"Late night, a body was found in a farm near highway in Bharkauli village under Dhanari police station area. The person was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon," Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.

The SP added that the deceased was later identified as Rakesh Kumar (42), a resident of Bharkauli village. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by family members of the deceased who suspected that Rakesh was killed by his son Satyendra, police have registered a murder case against him, the SP said.

Police said a dog squad was sent to the spot, and nearby CCTV cameras are being examined. Three teams have been formed to nab Satyendra, they added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY