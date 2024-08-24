UP: Man found dead on roadside with gunshot wounds

Etawah (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man was found dead here with gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar said, "The body of Jayram (50), a native of Mainpuri district, was found on the roadside near Ighara village with a gunshot wound." Police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

According to the police, Jayram was living in Ighara village since 2019 after being acquitted in the case of murder of his brother and sister-in-law in 2013.