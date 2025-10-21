UP: Man found dead under mysterious circumstances near Ballia railway crossing

Ballia (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances near a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the body was recovered near the railway track close to the Sahatwar crossing and was identified as that of Sonu Chauhan (22), a resident of Sahatwar town.

The police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Officials said the deceased had injury marks on his head and other parts of the body.

"It is yet to be ascertained whether the man died after falling from a train or was murdered. The matter is under investigation," a local police official added. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK