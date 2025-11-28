UP: Man found hanging from ceiling fan; 'ending life voluntarily', reads note near body

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a note has been found near the body, which reads, "I am solely responsible for my death. I am ending my life voluntarily. Please do not trouble anyone." The deceased's wife, peering into the locked room through a window, discovered the body -- hanging from the ceiling fan by a dupatta -- on Thursday night, after which she alerted the police.

The authorities broke open the door and brought the body down, police said, adding that a forensics team has inspected the scene.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination at BRD Medical College, they said.

According to police, the deceased Manish Srivastava was an alcoholic, and had been unemployed for a long time.

He lived with his wife, Udita, and two daughters, aged 16 and 18, in Purdilpur area under Kotwali police station limits. His family had been facing challenges due to his addiction and erratic behaviour, police said.

Udita revealed that she had previously filed a police complaint after Manish allegedly assaulted her and their children physically, but the matter was later settled after he apologised.

Manish's father and brothers, who reside in Hyderabad, were informed of the incident and are en route to Gorakhpur.

Station House Officer, Kotwali, Chhatrapal Singh said the cause of death will only be ascertained after the postmortem report, and added that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB