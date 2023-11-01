UP: Man found hanging from ceiling in his house in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after having an argument with his wife here, police said on Wednesday.

Ubhaon Station House Officer (SHO) DK Srivastav said that body of one Sati Ram Yadav (32) was found hanging from the ceiling inside his house in Malipur village on Wednesday morning Police recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem examination.

As per the police complaint, the deceased had an argument with his wife on Tuesday night before he locked himself inside his room. Yadav worked in Mumbai and had returned home three days ago. PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY