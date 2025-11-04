UP: Man found hanging from tree in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Nov 4 (PTI) The body of a 54-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the police received information through the emergency 112 helpline that Mukesh (54), a resident of Baad village, was found hanging from a mulberry tree in a field outside the village.

Senior officers along with a police team and a field unit reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was taken into custody for inquest report and post-mortem, they said.

Police said that based on a written complaint filed by the family members, a case has been registered under relevant sections and further legal proceedings are underway.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said, "At around 8:30 am today, a call was received on 'Dial 112' regarding the incident. Police officials, including the station in-charge of Ahmadgarh and the Circle Officer of Shikarpur, along with senior officers, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further action will follow based on the family's complaint."