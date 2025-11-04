UP: Man found hanging from tree in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree here on Tuesday, police said.

Passersby saw his body hanging from a mango tree on the Naudhana Bojha road and informed the police, they said.

Maan Singh, a resident of Nasirpur Bojha village of Etawah district, left home for work in an autorickshaw in the morning, Bakewar SHO Vipin Kumar said. The autorickshaw was found parked near the place where the body was found.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI COR NAV APL APL SKY SKY