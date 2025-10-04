UP: Man found hanging from tree in Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday morning, officials said on Saturday.

Kasya police station in-charge Abhay Mishra said that the body has not been identified yet, and police are making efforts to identify it.

According to police, the body of the man was found hanging from a rope tied to a teak tree near the Kushinagar Tirtharajnagar intersection in the Kasya police station area.

The body appears to be a few days old. The youth is said to be around 35 years old, police said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY