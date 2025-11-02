UP: Man found hanging from tree in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the body of Krishna Kashyap was found in a garden at Khedi Gani village under the Phugana police station limits.

While the family members suspect that Kashyap was first murdered and then hung from the tree, Phugana SHO Vijay Kumar said the exact cause of death will be known once the autopsy report is received.