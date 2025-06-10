UP: Man found hanging from tree in primary school premises in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on the premises of a primary school here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident came to light when a sanitation worker arrived at the school in Milko Nanouli village for cleaning work and spotted the body hanging from the tree, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The worker immediately alerted the residents, who informed the police through the 112 emergency helpline.

The deceased has been identified as Mitta, a resident of Milko Nanouli village, the officer said.

Police and a forensic team reached the spot and took custody of the body.

Jain said no suicide note was recovered from the site. However, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

He said that the the family members of the deceased have made some allegations which are being looked into. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received. PTI COR ABN HIG