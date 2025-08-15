UP: Man found hanging from tree; teen dies of electric shock in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A suspected case of suicide and a death due to electrocution were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, Anil (28), son of Balwant, was found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard at Malhipur village under the Rampur Maniharan police station limits.

According to SP (City) Vyom Bindal, Anil was missing since Thursday evening.

"His family went on a search but could not find him. On Friday morning, Anil's body was found hanging from a tree in the orchard," Bindal told PTI.

A police team and forensic experts reached the spot, collected samples and seized the victim's mobile phone.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death," the SP said.

In another incident in the Deoband area, Nausheen (17), daughter of Saddi, got electrocuted while ironing wet clothes at her home in the Khanqah locality.

SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said, "Her family rushed her to a doctor but she was declared dead."