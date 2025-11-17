UP: Man found hanging in Bareilly College campus; police probing all angles

Bareilly, Nov 17 (PTI) Panic spread in the Bareilly College campus on Monday morning after the body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a column with a belt, police said.

Morning walkers spotted the body and informed police and the college administration. A team from Baradari police station reached the scene and brought down the body, and sent it for postmortem examination.

Station House Officer, Baradari, Dhananjay Pandey said the cause of death would be clear only after the postmortem report.

"It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of suicide or if someone killed the man and hung the body," he said.

The deceased was identified as Bihari Rajput, a resident of Kalibari area. His nephew Ajay told reporters outside the police morgue that Rajput was addicted to alcohol.

He said Rajput had consumed a lot of liquor on Sunday evening and left home for a walk. The family was not alarmed when he did not return at night as he would often stay out in an intoxicated state, he said.

"On Monday around 11 am, the police called us and informed that his body had been found hanging inside Bareilly College," Ajay said.

He said the family does not believe Rajput died by suicide.

"The circumstances are suspicious. Looking at the spot, murder cannot be ruled out," he said.

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles and will examine CCTV footage from the college premises. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB