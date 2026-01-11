UP: Man found murdered under flyover on Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad

Moradabad, Jan 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found murdered under a flyover near Dalpatpur on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit alias Bhura, a resident of Ganeshghat in Mundhapande area. He had allegedly been missing since Saturday.

Passersby spotted the body on Sunday morning and informed the authorities.

Mundhapande Station House Officer Shailendra Kumar said preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim's throat was slit with a sharp object.

According to police, Sumit lived with his wife Shalini alias Priyanka, and was employed at a export factory on Kashipur Road.

Shalini informed the police that Sumit had left home for work around 9.30 am on Saturday but did not return, the official said.

She has lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, alleging that her husband was murdered by unknown assailants. The family has denied having any personal enmity with anyone, he added.

Officials said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and a police team is verifying whether Sumit reached his workplace on Saturday.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the exact cause and time of death will be ascertained once the report arrives, they added. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB