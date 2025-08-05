UP: Man get life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj on Tuesday sentenced a 49-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2023.

Special Judge (POCSO) PC Kushwaha also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ramkesh Yadav and said if he failed to deposit the fine, he would get two months of additional jail sentence, according to Assistant District Government Counsel Vijay Narayan Singh.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on October 9, 2023 in the Parsamalik police station area of the district.

Based on a police complaint by the 12-year-old girl's father, a case was lodged against Yadav under relevant sections of the law, including IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR KIS NB NB