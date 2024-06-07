UP: Man get life term for killing wife in 2015

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A local court in here convicted a man of murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Friday.

He said that apart from the jail sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

District government advocate Vrijendra Nath Tiwari said that District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Kumar one Keshav (37) husband of Prem Jyoti guilty of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Tiwari said that due to a family dispute, Prem Jyoti was strangled to death by her husband.

The incident took place on May 1, 2015, in Dharauli village of the district and the police had registered an FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and filed a charge sheet after completing the investigation.