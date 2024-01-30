UP man gets 10-year imprisonment for abduction, rape of minor girl

Chitrakoot (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017, a government counsel said.

Advertisment

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the convict, the counsel said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Vineet Narain Pandey held Ashok Kumar guilty of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and raping her and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, said District Government Advocate (POCSO) Tej Pratap Singh.

Singh said a case was registered against the accused at the Pahari police station on July 21, 2017.

The police had filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court on November 29, 2017, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA