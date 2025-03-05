UP man gets 10-year jail term for raping Dalit girl

Maharajganj (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a Dalit girl around nine years ago.

Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Haider (20) on Tuesday for raping the 14-year-old girl, assistant district government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said.

The judge also imposed a Rs 3,000 fine on the convict and said that if the amount remain unpaid, Haider will have to undergo an additional one-month jail term.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 28, 2016. Based on a police complaint by the rape survivor's mother, a case was lodged against Haider under IPC sections, including 376 (rape), as well as the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.