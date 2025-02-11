UP: Man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor in 2018

Sonbhadra, Feb 11 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on Prabhat Kumar Gautam.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said on April 3, 2018, a woman from a village under the Robertsganj police station lodged a written complaint alleging that her 16-year-old daughter had been abducted by Gautam.

The complainant further mentioned that Gautam had previously attempted to abduct her daughter multiple times also.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and, after investigation, filed a charge sheet against the accused in court.

After hearing both sides, the court found Gautam guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to serve an additional one-month imprisonment.