UP: Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Meerut (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a five-year-old girl in 2017, police said on Friday.

The conviction was secured under the police's 'Operation Conviction' campaign following effective prosecution by the monitoring cell and the Sardhana police station, they said.

According to the police, the Special Judge (POCSO-I) court, presided over by Shivani Singh, held the accused, Asu, son of Munna, a resident of Pandushila Road in Sardhana town, guilty in the case registered at Sardhana police station in 2017.

The accused was convicted under Sections 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 5(m)/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 3(2)(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

As per the prosecution, the victim's mother complained on November 27, 2017, alleging that the accused had raped her daughter.

The case was investigated thoroughly and sufficient evidence was collected before filing the chargesheet in court.