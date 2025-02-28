UP: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping cousin

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has convicted a man of kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old cousin and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, a lawyer said on Friday.

Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh gave his verdict on Thursday as he imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Deepak Kumar.

Special Government Advocate (POCSO Court) Vinay Kumar Arora said the verdict came after a nearly nine-year-long trial.

Arora said the case originated in October 2016, when the victim's mother filed a complaint at a police station in Shamli. The complaint alleged that Deepak had kidnapped and raped her daughter.

Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet in the court.

On Thursday, Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh convicted Deepak Kumar under sections 366 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY