UP: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping daughter

Faridabad, Nov 7 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 10 years in jail for raping his daughter for about four years, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Faridabad Hemraj Mittal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict while pronouncing the verdict on Wednesday, they said.

According to the police, the man had physical relations with his daughter for about four years after the death of his wife which led to the girl lodge a police complaint through an NGO in 2021.

She got married in 2017 but returned home from her in-laws' house along with her husband following a dispute with her mother-in-law, police said.

Advertisment

The convict used to rape his daughter whenever her husband was not in the house, they said, adding that she later gained courage and lodged the police complaint with the help of the NGO following which a case was registered on June 12, 2021. PTI COR NSD NSD