UP: Man gets 10 years of imprisonment in over a decade old kidnapping case of minor

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for kidnapping a girl 15 years ago, officials said.

Government counsel Satyaprakash Tripathi said the case was lodged on February 24, 2010, at the Myorpur police outpost under Dudhi police station limits by the victim's father, who alleged that Tilakdhari Baiga, a resident of Majhaula village in Dudhi, had taken his 15-year-old daughter to his house claiming that his sister had called her to care for a newborn baby.

The complainant later learned in September 2009 that the accused had sold his daughter, Tripathi said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and a chargesheet was filed in court after investigation. Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Archana Rani found Baiga guilty and awarded him the jail term along with the fine, he said.

In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment, the counsel added.