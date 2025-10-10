UP: Man gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping daughter-in-law

Azamgarh (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping his daughter-in-law.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav.

According to the prosecution, the survivor lived with her in-laws in Jiyanpur town while her husband was working in Qatar.

The incident took place in January 2024, when the survivor's mother-in-law had gone to her ancestral village, leaving her alone at home with her father-in-law, identified as Aleem Baba.

Taking advantage of the situation, Aleem Baba allegedly raped her. When she resisted, he assaulted her and threatened her to remain silent, the prosecution said.

The survivor later informed her mother about the incident, and an FIR was lodged at the Jiyanpur police station five months after the incident.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Aleem Baba guilty and handed down the decade-long sentence and the monetary fine, court officials said. PTI COR CDN PRK MPL MPL