UP man gets 10-yr jail term for murder attempt on father

Ballia (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for attacking his father with the intention to kill him, officials said on Friday.

The court of District Judge Amit Pal Singh convicted Sunil Tiwari on Thursday and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, according to PN Swami, Joint Director in charge of the prosecution department.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on him, Swami said.

The incident occurred in 2022 when the victim Baliram Tiwari had gone to his field in Tika Deori village where Sunil verbally abused him and then attacked his neck with a sharp weapon, intending to kill him, Swami said. Baliram suffered serious injuries in the attack, he added.

A complaint against Sunil was filed by his sister-in-law Nirmala Tiwari at the Chitradurga police station area based on which an attempt-to-murder case was registered against him, the prosecution officer said.

Following an investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against Sunil in court. The court pronounced the sentence on Thursday. PTI COR CDN ARD RPA